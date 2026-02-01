Side Chick Scandal! Angry constituent accuses MP, JOHANA NGENO, of blowing public cash on his lover, AGATHA (PHOTO)







Sunday, February 1, 2026 - Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ngeno, is facing intense backlash after a disgruntled constituent publicly accused him of neglecting his duties and allegedly squandering money on his alleged side chick.

The constituent lamented that development projects in the area have stalled while the lawmaker is reportedly busy entertaining a woman identified as Agatha, an upcoming Maasai gospel singer.

Adding fuel to the fire, the constituent leaked a photo purportedly showing Ngeno and Agatha together.

“Uongozi ni wajibu si starehe,” he wrote.

