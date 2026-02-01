Amegongewa Na MUMAMA! Stunning Kenyan LADY exposes older woman who ‘snatched’ her husband and destroyed her marriage (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 1, 2026 - Drama unfolded on TikTok after a beautiful Kenyan lady publicly exposed an older woman she claims eloped with her husband and wrecked her marriage.

In a viral post, the heartbroken lady shared the woman’s photo, expressing shock and disbelief that her husband cheated on her with someone significantly older.

Her post quickly sparked heated reactions online, with netizens flooding the comment section, some sympathizing with her pain, while others urged her to heal and move on.

“May be he needed motherly love,” one user commented.

“He found peace in that woman. Heal and move on,” another added.

See photos of the heartbroken lady whose husband eloped with a mumama.

