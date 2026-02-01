PHOTOs of alleged Scammer and Forex Trader KENYAN PRINCE goofing around with a man in Dubai sparks SIM 2 allegations! (See Reactions)







Sunday, February 01, 2026 - Controversial scammer and forex trader Raymond Omosa, popularly known as Kenyan Prince, is once again trending for all the wrong reasons.

Photos circulating online show him playfully goofing around with an unidentified man in Dubai, their warm embrace instantly raising eyebrows.

Netizens wasted no time speculating, with some suggesting that he could be linked to the infamous “Sim 2” business and only uses forex trading as a convenient cover.

The images have fueled heated conversations across social platforms, adding yet another layer to the mystery surrounding his lifestyle.

