SHOCKING VIDEO captures gangs robbing members of the public at Nairobi’s Archives area in broad daylight







Wednesday, February 4, 2026 – An alarm has been raised over rising insecurity in Nairobi’s Central Business District after a shocking video emerged showing suspected thugs brazenly robbing members of the public at the busy Archives area in broad daylight.

According to reports, a ruthless gang made up of young men has been camping along the famous street, targeting unsuspecting passersby.

The suspects reportedly disguise themselves as street children and operate in groups, making it easier to surround and corner their victims before stealing mobile phones, wallets and other personal belongings.

In a video shared online, one of the suspected gang members is seen confronting and attacking a street photographer who works in the area.

The thug accused the photographer of “snitching” on him after he reportedly stole from a passerby the previous day.

The boldness of the criminals has left many city residents shocked, with some questioning how such incidents can occur in one of the most policed parts of the capital.

Concerned residents are now calling on the police to urgently step in, increase patrols, and flush out the criminals before the situation worsens.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST