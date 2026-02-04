SHOCKING VIDEO captures gangs robbing members of the public at Nairobi’s Archives area in broad daylight

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 – An alarm has been raised over rising insecurity in Nairobi’s Central Business District after a shocking video emerged showing suspected thugs brazenly robbing members of the public at the busy Archives area in broad daylight.
According to reports, a ruthless gang made up of young men
has been camping along the famous street, targeting unsuspecting passersby.
The suspects reportedly disguise themselves as street
children and operate in groups, making it easier to surround and corner their
victims before stealing mobile phones, wallets and other personal belongings.
In a video shared online, one of the suspected gang members
is seen confronting and attacking a street photographer who works in the area.
The thug accused the photographer of “snitching” on him
after he reportedly stole from a passerby the previous day.
The boldness of the criminals has left many city residents
shocked, with some questioning how such incidents can occur in one of the most
policed parts of the capital.
Concerned residents are now calling on the police to
urgently step in, increase patrols, and flush out the criminals before the
situation worsens.
Watch the video>>> below
@mambonilivewithg Archives is getting out of control ~ people are robbed in broad daylight and citizens feel unsafe. Nairobi deserves order, real security, and protection for its people. It’s time for the government to act and restore safety in our city. #Nairobi #NairobiCBD #Archives #CityNeedsOrder #PublicSafety ♬ Powerful songs like action movie music - Tansa
The Kenyan DAILY POST
