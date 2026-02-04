NIS officer PATRICK EKIRU captured on camera vandalizing woman’s vehicle and threatens to shoot her – Boasts he doesn’t fear his boss NOORDIN HAJI (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A woman has come
forward with shocking allegations against a man believed to be a National
Intelligence Service (NIS) officer, accusing him of threatening her life and
vandalizing her vehicle during a heated confrontation linked to a business
dispute.
The officer, identified as Patrick Ekiru, was captured
on video aggressively attacking the woman’s car while issuing threats.
In the footage, Ekiru is seen throwing stones at the vehicle
and behaving in an intimidating manner as the visibly distressed woman records
the incident.
At one point during the confrontation, the woman challenges
him over his conduct, accusing him of hiding behind his powerful connections.
“Unasema huogopi boss yako Noordin Haji,” she is
heard telling him, suggesting that Ekiru had bragged about not fearing his
superiors, including NIS Director-General, Noordin Haji.
According to the victim, the altercation stemmed from
a business deal gone sour, though details of the transaction remain
unclear.
She claims that the officer became hostile and allegedly
threatened to shoot her while damaging her property.
Fearing for her safety and frustrated by what she describes
as abuse of power, the woman shared the videos>>> online to seek public attention
and justice.
PATRICK EKIRU.... pic.twitter.com/vLyTua30qF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
A Kenyan suspected to be an NIS agent has been accused of harassing a woman identified as Grace Ngumi after a business deal went wrong. pic.twitter.com/joAlpmtxPS— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 4, 2026
