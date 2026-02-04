NIS officer PATRICK EKIRU captured on camera vandalizing woman’s vehicle and threatens to shoot her – Boasts he doesn’t fear his boss NOORDIN HAJI (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A woman has come forward with shocking allegations against a man believed to be a National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer, accusing him of threatening her life and vandalizing her vehicle during a heated confrontation linked to a business dispute.

The officer, identified as Patrick Ekiru, was captured on video aggressively attacking the woman’s car while issuing threats.

In the footage, Ekiru is seen throwing stones at the vehicle and behaving in an intimidating manner as the visibly distressed woman records the incident.

At one point during the confrontation, the woman challenges him over his conduct, accusing him of hiding behind his powerful connections.

“Unasema huogopi boss yako Noordin Haji,” she is heard telling him, suggesting that Ekiru had bragged about not fearing his superiors, including NIS Director-General, Noordin Haji.

According to the victim, the altercation stemmed from a business deal gone sour, though details of the transaction remain unclear.

She claims that the officer became hostile and allegedly threatened to shoot her while damaging her property.

Fearing for her safety and frustrated by what she describes as abuse of power, the woman shared the videos>>> online to seek public attention and justice.

