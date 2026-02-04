Church, Hotel, Petrol Station… All in one! Man records a video of Pastor EZEKIEL’s multibillion empire in Mavueni surrounded by poor neighbours







Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A social media user has sparked a debate online after sharing a video showcasing the vast multi-billion business empire associated with Pastor Ezekiel Odero in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

In the clip, the man takes viewers on a sweeping tour of the expansive property, revealing what appears to be a massive church sanctuary, a hotel, an international school and a petrol station all located within the same compound.

The sheer scale of the development has left many Kenyans stunned.

The mega complex stands in sharp contrast to the surrounding neighbourhood, where many residents struggle with poverty.

The visible disparity has triggered heated reactions online, with some questioning the source of the wealth, while others defended the preacher’s investments, saying they create jobs and contribute to the local economy.

Pastor Ezekiel, the founder of New Life Prayer Centre and Church, commands a huge following and attracts thousands of worshippers weekly, with some travelling from across the country to attend his services.

His rapid rise and ambitious projects in the poverty-stricken Mavueni area have kept him in the public spotlight in recent years.

The preacher has also previously faced scrutiny from authorities.

At one point, investigators froze some of his bank accounts as part of a broader probe into alleged financial and operational links to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie.

Detectives had claimed that they were examining possible connections between Ezekiel’s operations and Mackenzie, who was arrested over the infamous Shakahola tragedy, where hundreds of bodies were exhumed from mass graves.

Authorities alleged that some of the victims showed signs of organ mutilation.

Pastor Ezekiel, however, has denied any wrongdoing.

Watch the video>>> below

The difference between Newlife city and the neighbors is so big !

Kanisa Iko na pesa pic.twitter.com/eamlHhITUY — Moseax ✈ 🧳 (@Moseax) February 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST