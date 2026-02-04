Church, Hotel, Petrol Station… All in one! Man records a video of Pastor EZEKIEL’s multibillion empire in Mavueni surrounded by poor neighbours

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A social media user has sparked a debate online after sharing a video showcasing the vast multi-billion business empire associated with Pastor Ezekiel Odero in Mavueni, Kilifi County.
In the clip, the man takes viewers on a sweeping tour of the
expansive property, revealing what appears to be a massive church sanctuary, a
hotel, an international school and a petrol station all located within the same
compound.
The sheer scale of the development has left many Kenyans
stunned.
The mega complex stands in sharp contrast to the surrounding
neighbourhood, where many residents struggle with poverty.
The visible disparity has triggered heated reactions online,
with some questioning the source of the wealth, while others defended the
preacher’s investments, saying they create jobs and contribute to the local
economy.
Pastor Ezekiel, the founder of New Life Prayer Centre and
Church, commands a huge following and attracts thousands of worshippers weekly,
with some travelling from across the country to attend his services.
His rapid rise and ambitious projects in the
poverty-stricken Mavueni area have kept him in the public spotlight in recent
years.
The preacher has also previously faced scrutiny from
authorities.
At one point, investigators froze some of his bank accounts
as part of a broader probe into alleged financial and operational links to
controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie.
Detectives had claimed that they were examining possible
connections between Ezekiel’s operations and Mackenzie, who was arrested over
the infamous Shakahola tragedy, where hundreds of bodies were exhumed from mass
graves.
Authorities alleged that some of the victims showed signs of
organ mutilation.
Pastor Ezekiel, however, has denied any wrongdoing.
Watch the video>>> below
The difference between Newlife city and the neighbors is so big !— Moseax ✈ 🧳 (@Moseax) February 3, 2026
Kanisa Iko na pesa pic.twitter.com/eamlHhITUY
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments