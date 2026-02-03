SHOCKING details emerge after Prominent KIKUYU businesswoman, CATE WA WAMBUGU APPLES, survived a car crash that killed two employees - Was foul play involved?







Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - New and unsettling details have emerged following a tragic road accident involving prominent Kikuyu businesswoman, Cate Wa Wambugu, popularly known as Cate Wa Wambugu Apples, that claimed the lives of two of her employees.

The accident, which occurred about two weeks ago, left Cate as the sole survivor after her multi-million-shilling vehicle was extensively damaged in the crash.

Two of her staff members, including her close confidant and long-serving employee, Terry, died on the spot.

The incident initially appeared to be a normal road accident.

However, fresh reports and claims from sources close to the matter have raised questions about what truly happened in the moments leading up to the fatal crash.

