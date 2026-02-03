Gospel singer JUSTINA SYOKAU opens up on surprising past love life and Ksh300 engagement ring from River Road - “This guy was good”

Tuesday, February 03,
2026 - Gospel singer, Justina Syokau, has opened up about a surprising
chapter in her past, revealing how her former partner bought her a Ksh300
engagement ring.
Speaking during an interview with Alex Mwakideu on Tuesday,
February 3rd, 2026, Syokau narrated how the proposal happened
unexpectedly during a weekend outing.
“Hiyo weekend alinipeleka out alininunulia ring kule
River Road. Sikua najua ni River Road, you know I did not know Nairobi sana,”
she explained.
She added that the gesture shocked both her and her friends.
“Pale Dubois alininunulia ring ya mia tatu. Nilirudi
nikauliza. Ilikua fake,” she said.
The sudden engagement left her circle in disbelief.
“Kila mtu alikua ehhh, you are engaged? Mtu alinimeet
Friday, Saturday asha ni engage. Kila mtu alikua shocked,” she recalled.
Syokau described how the man was in a hurry to marry her,
even introducing her to his family.
“So every time tunakuja tunaenda kwao huko ushago.
Alinipeleka kwao nikaona mpaka mama yake.”
“Weekend next tukaenda kwetu ushago,” she said.
Her grandmother, however, raised concerns about her age.
“Shosho yangu alikua anasema huyu mtoto ni mdogo kuolewa.
I was not even 20 years old. At that time, I was 19 naenda 20, and I think he
was 34 years old,” she revealed.
Reflecting on the experience, Syokau admitted it was a mix
of excitement, naivety and youthful innocence.
“Si tunafikiri ako sawa kumbe ni sinema. Na mtu anataka
kukuoa hawezi kuonyesha red flag, kila siku ni flag ile ya white,” she
said.
She concluded that her former partner was clever and
calculated.
“This guy was good, he read me, he knew I was just young
sijui kitu. Alikua mzuri wa ku calculate movement,” she added.
