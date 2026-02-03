Gospel singer JUSTINA SYOKAU opens up on surprising past love life and Ksh300 engagement ring from River Road - “This guy was good”







Tuesday, February 03, 2026 - Gospel singer, Justina Syokau, has opened up about a surprising chapter in her past, revealing how her former partner bought her a Ksh300 engagement ring.

Speaking during an interview with Alex Mwakideu on Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026, Syokau narrated how the proposal happened unexpectedly during a weekend outing.

“Hiyo weekend alinipeleka out alininunulia ring kule River Road. Sikua najua ni River Road, you know I did not know Nairobi sana,” she explained.

She added that the gesture shocked both her and her friends.

“Pale Dubois alininunulia ring ya mia tatu. Nilirudi nikauliza. Ilikua fake,” she said.

The sudden engagement left her circle in disbelief.

“Kila mtu alikua ehhh, you are engaged? Mtu alinimeet Friday, Saturday asha ni engage. Kila mtu alikua shocked,” she recalled.

Syokau described how the man was in a hurry to marry her, even introducing her to his family.

“So every time tunakuja tunaenda kwao huko ushago. Alinipeleka kwao nikaona mpaka mama yake.”

“Weekend next tukaenda kwetu ushago,” she said.

Her grandmother, however, raised concerns about her age.

“Shosho yangu alikua anasema huyu mtoto ni mdogo kuolewa. I was not even 20 years old. At that time, I was 19 naenda 20, and I think he was 34 years old,” she revealed.

Reflecting on the experience, Syokau admitted it was a mix of excitement, naivety and youthful innocence.

“Si tunafikiri ako sawa kumbe ni sinema. Na mtu anataka kukuoa hawezi kuonyesha red flag, kila siku ni flag ile ya white,” she said.

She concluded that her former partner was clever and calculated.

“This guy was good, he read me, he knew I was just young sijui kitu. Alikua mzuri wa ku calculate movement,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST