SHOCKER! Late MP ONG’ONDO’s WERE’s most trusted bodyguard was a key player in his brutal murder - Court told as prosecution begins







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has informed the court that he is ready to lay bare a narrative of treachery, greed and conspiracy that led to the cold murder of Hon. Charles Ong’ondo Were.

In an opening statement delivered by Gikui Gichuhi, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, before Kibera High Court Judge, Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, the prosecution stated that Were’s killing was a carefully orchestrated plot executed by a friend-turned-foe.

The court heard that a bodyguard entrusted with the sole responsibility of protecting the MP instead succumbed to cold, calculated greed and secretly collaborated with individuals who wanted the legislator dead, allegedly using hired machinery to carry out the plan.

“The prosecution will present credible and cogent evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the five accused persons before you jointly planned and orchestrated this heinous act,” said Gichuhi.

The DPP told the court that investigators had pieced together a chain of testimonial, documentary and forensic evidence to demonstrate that the accused persons and no one else are responsible for Were’s murder.

Prosecutors further explained that they had categorized the roles of each accused person to help the court navigate the complex evidence.

“The third accused person is the man who pulled the strings. The evidence will show that he wanted the deceased eliminated to bury his secrets and, rather than pulling the trigger himself, provided orders and funding to satisfy his evil desire,” Gichuhi stated.

The prosecution added that the first accused person was the mastermind who meticulously planned the events of the fateful day, while the second accused person allegedly made the murder weapon available and went to great lengths to conceal the crime.

The fourth accused person is said to have pulled the trigger for financial gain, while the fifth accused person allegedly abused a position of trust to deliver the deceased into the hands of his killers.

“My Lady, before this court today, we speak for a life that was brutally and unlawfully taken away. The deceased was not just a victim; he was an honourable Member of Parliament, a leader entrusted with the voice and hopes of his people, a father whose children looked up to him for guidance and protection, and a husband whose family depended on him for love, care and stability,” the prosecution told the court.

The DPP has charged William Imoli alias Imo, Edwin Odour Odhiambo alias Machuani, Ebel Ochieng alias Dave Calo, Isaac Kuria, and Allan Ogola with the offence.

They are alleged to have murdered Ong’ondo Were on the night of April 30th, 2025, at around 7:40 p.m.

The prosecution was led by Mr.Vincent Monda, Gikui Gichuhi, Peris Maina and Christine Timoi

Via ODPP