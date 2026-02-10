Kenyan content creator, PRITTY VISHY, sparks debate after advising women to choose themselves and embrace child free life







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Kenyan digital content creator, Pritty Vishy, has stirred online debate after encouraging women to prioritize themselves and consider living child‑free.

In a statement shared on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, February 10th, 2026, she urged women to focus on personal well‑being rather than bowing to societal pressure to have children.

She argued that many men enjoy the idea of fatherhood but shy away from the responsibilities of raising children.

“Men don’t love kids, they love the process of making kids.”

“They love telling their friends and society they have kids.”

“If men were the ones to get pregnant, they would never do it.”

“So women, please choose yourselves and be child‑free,” she wrote.

Her remarks follow earlier comments where she said she would rather face financial struggles alone than raise children in hardship.

Vishy has also spoken openly about caring for her nonverbal autistic sister, noting that while she isn’t financially well‑off, she is grateful not to have additional responsibilities.

“At least I’m broke on my own. Imagine being broke with two kids,” she shared on January 7th.





