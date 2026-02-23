Details emerge about the 2 two men found murdered and their bodies dumped by the roadside in Malindi - They were selling fake plots







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Two bodies were discovered by the roadside in Malindi in what authorities have described as a disturbing incident.

When the news first broke, few details were available.

However, fresh information has begun to emerge.

According to sources, one of the deceased is believed to be a man known as “Dulla” from Bombolulu.

He is alleged to have been part of a group of six individuals accused of selling “ghost” plots.

They would collect money from unsuspecting buyers for parcels of land they did not legally own and then disappear.

Sources in Mombasa further claim that three suspected members of the same group were found dead in separate mysterious incidents last year.

At the time, it was reported that only two members remained active, with one allegedly abandoning the scheme.

Below is a photo of one of the fraudsters, whose body was found dumped by the roadside.

The Kenyan DAILY POST