DRAMA in a Nairobi apartment as a LADY chases boyfriend out at night after a quarrel - Usiende Sleepover Kwa Nyumba Ya Mwanamke (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - Tenants at a Nairobi apartment complex were left stunned after a late-night lovers’ quarrel escalated into a dramatic scene that saw a man chased out of the building by his girlfriend.

According to witnesses, the commotion erupted in the middle of the night, drawing the attention of neighbours and security guards.

In a video that has since surfaced online, the visibly distressed young man is seen walking away from the apartment shirtless as guards trail behind him.

He appears to have been kicked out following a heated disagreement with his girlfriend.

While the exact cause of the fallout remains unclear, it is believed that the couple had a serious disagreement that prompted the woman to eject him from her house.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with many jokingly warning men against “sleepovers” at their partners’ homes.

Men, no pussy is worth this kind of embarrassment.



Tukiwaambia msiende sleep over kwa nyumba ya dem hamsikii. Sasa ona



Mwanaume kamili hufai ata kujua where your girlfriend lives. Stay dangerous pic.twitter.com/DEtPHr9ZbD — 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗔 (@iamjoseh_) February 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST