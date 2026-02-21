SHOCK as 73-year-old man is murdered by family members in Bahati, Nakuru County - His wife is believed to have masterminded the murder







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Grief has engulfed residents of Karunga area in Bahati, Nakuru County, after a 73-year-old man was murdered inside his home in a chilling incident that police say involved members of his own family.

The deceased, identified as Peter Mwangi, was found lying in a pool of blood in his house on the morning of February 16th, 2026.

According to police reports, the elderly man sustained severe head injuries believed to have been inflicted using a blunt object.

Preliminary investigations indicate there were signs of a violent struggle at the scene.

Household items were found scattered, and blood stains were visible inside the residence, suggesting that the elderly man may have attempted to defend himself before succumbing to the injuries.

In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested Mwangi’s wife, Tabitha Mwangi, together with their children, Rahab Muthoni, Samwel Mwangi, and Joseph Michiri, in connection with the incident.

The four suspects are currently in custody as detectives continue with investigations.

The case is being handled by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who are working to establish the motive behind the killing.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what may have triggered the alleged attack, saying investigations are ongoing.

The suspects were presented in court, where investigators sought additional time to complete inquiries, including forensic analysis and recording of witness statements.

The tragic incident has left the local community in disbelief, with neighbors describing Mwangi as a quiet and elderly man who largely kept to himself.

Residents are now calling for swift justice as detectives work to unravel what led to the fatal confrontation.

