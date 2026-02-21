RUTO’s Government steps up the war against narcotics in the Coast region, several suspects arrested (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - The Anti-Narcotics Unit (Coast Region), working jointly with the Operation Support Unit from DCI Headquarters, has stepped up operations targeting the sale, distribution and consumption of illicit drugs across the Coast region, leading to multiple arrests and significant recoveries.

Acting on credible intelligence, detectives raided a residence in Kisimani area belonging to Daudi Ahmed Ali.

During the search, officers recovered a whitish powdery substance wrapped in clear polythene suspected to be narcotics, alongside assorted unserviceable mobile phones believed to be stolen property.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to Bamburi Police Station, where he was booked.

The recovered items were secured pending weighing, sampling, and forensic analysis.

In a separate operation at Majaoni area in Shanzu, detectives searched a rental house linked to John Wangumo Wachiri.

The search yielded a red shopping bag containing loose dry plant material suspected to be narcotics, 21 sachets of similar material wrapped in clear polythene, and KSh 3,700 in assorted denominations believed to be proceeds of crime.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Bamburi Police Station, with the exhibits secured for further analysis.

Meanwhile, at Corner Musa within Ukunda Township, officers conducted a search at the residence of Popin Mutisya and recovered 21 large rolls of dry plant material suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was booked at Ukunda Police Station, and the exhibits secured pending weighing and sampling.

In Lungalunga’s Jua Kali area, detectives also arrested Mwaura Katana Mgaza and seized forty (40) large rolls of what is suspected to be cannabis sativa.

The suspect was transported to Lungalunga Police Station, where the seized items were secured for processing and further forensic examination.

Authorities say the crackdown will continue as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks and curb the circulation of illegal substances in the Coast region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST