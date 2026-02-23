SHAME! Kenyans captured on camera looting from an overturned truck on a major highway (VIDEO)







Monday, February 23, 2026 - Chaos erupted along a major highway after members of the public were caught on camera looting from an overturned truck transporting flour.

In the video, bystanders are seen rushing to the accident scene, grabbing packets of flour and fleeing.

Some motorists, stuck in traffic due to the incident, alighted from their vehicles and joined the looting spree.

The footage has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many condemning the actions of those involved.

“Kenyans are thugs. The leaders we complain about didn’t appear out of nowhere. They are a mirror of the society that votes them in,” one X user commented.

pic.twitter.com/utYVvBQ5Ry — 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗔 (@iamjoseh_) February 22, 2026

