DRAMA as a police officer is busted growing bhang at police quarters in Makueni - Flees to avoid arrest (VIDEO)







Monday, February 23, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Makueni County after a police officer was caught growing bhang within the police quarters where he resides.

According to reports, the rogue officer’s boss got wind of his illegal activities and dispatched junior officers to apprehend him.

Upon realizing that he was about to be apprehended, he quickly uprooted the illegal plant to conceal evidence, wrapped it in a piece of cloth, and fled the scene.

Attempts to apprehend him proved futile, as the officer reportedly dashed into a nearby forest and escaped “like a gazelle,” leaving his colleagues stunned.

A video>>> circulating online shows one of his fellow officers chasing him in vain as he disappears into a nearby forest.

The hunt for the elusive police officer continues, with authorities vowing to bring him to justice.

