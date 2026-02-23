Retire and go home! Aging OBURU ODINGA told as another video of him trying to woo the youth emerges! This is too much

Monday, February 23, 2026 - Acting ODM party leader and Siaya Senator, Oburu Odinga, is once again the talk of social media after a light-hearted video of him interacting with a young woman surfaced online.
In the clip circulating on social media, the 82-year-old
veteran politician is seen goofing around with a young lady who jokingly refers
to him as her “Gen Z boyfriend.”
“I am here with my Gen Z boyfriend,” the lady says in the
video, drawing laughter.
At one point, she asks, “Eti wanasema nini?” to which
Oburu responds, “Waweke mawe,” a phrase that has been trending across
social media platforms.
The video comes at a time when the opposition party is
facing internal wrangles, with observers suggesting that Oburu may be
attempting to connect with younger voters through a more playful and relatable
approach.
While some users found the moment humorous and harmless,
others criticized the seasoned politician, urging him to retire from active
politics.
“Retire and go home. This is too much,” one user commented,
urging the long-serving leader to step aside and allow younger leaders to take
charge. Watch the video>>> below
See Mumus.🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/drIdpeKmhx— George T. Diano (@georgediano) February 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments