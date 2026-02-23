Retire and go home! Aging OBURU ODINGA told as another video of him trying to woo the youth emerges! This is too much







Monday, February 23, 2026 - Acting ODM party leader and Siaya Senator, Oburu Odinga, is once again the talk of social media after a light-hearted video of him interacting with a young woman surfaced online.

In the clip circulating on social media, the 82-year-old veteran politician is seen goofing around with a young lady who jokingly refers to him as her “Gen Z boyfriend.”

“I am here with my Gen Z boyfriend,” the lady says in the video, drawing laughter.

At one point, she asks, “Eti wanasema nini?” to which Oburu responds, “Waweke mawe,” a phrase that has been trending across social media platforms.

The video comes at a time when the opposition party is facing internal wrangles, with observers suggesting that Oburu may be attempting to connect with younger voters through a more playful and relatable approach.

While some users found the moment humorous and harmless, others criticized the seasoned politician, urging him to retire from active politics.

“Retire and go home. This is too much,” one user commented, urging the long-serving leader to step aside and allow younger leaders to take charge. Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST