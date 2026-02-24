Security expert reveals new sophisticated tricks car thieves are using to break into and steal vehicles within minutes in Nairobi







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Car theft in Nairobi has reached alarming levels, with at least 30 vehicles reported stolen in Nairobi area since the start of the year.

Seasoned motor vehicle security expert, Samuel Kanini, has exposed shocking new tactics thieves are deploying.

He revealed that syndicates now use advanced digital programming devices capable of stealing cars in under eight minutes - without ever confronting the owner.

“There are diagnostic machines which are ideally supposed to detect issues in cars and help reprogram new keys for drivers who have lost theirs.”

“However, they are now used to steal vehicles,” Kanini explained and even demonstrated how a car could be driven off even when the key was far away.

Kanini also warned that some car‑tracking companies are fronts for theft syndicates.

They lure customers with cheap installation offers, then use the trackers to trail and steal vehicles.

He urged motorists to only deal with licensed firms with physical addresses approved by the Communication Authority of Kenya and the Office of Data Protection.

He further cautioned against leaving keys at car washes, where attendants may duplicate them, and advised second‑hand buyers to demand all copies of keys to avoid theft by sellers retaining spares.

Even multiple trackers may not be enough, Kanini noted, as thieves often use signal jammers to disable them, recommending anti‑jamming devices for better protection.

