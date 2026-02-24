Rapper CMB PREZZO opens up on frightening moment he had seizure and fainted during BAHATI’s event - “I Was Fighting for My Life”







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan rapper, Jackson Ngechu Makini, better known as CMB Prezzo, has opened up on the terrifying moment he fainted on stage during the launch of the Bahati Empire Reality TV Show.

Speaking on the Iko Nini podcast, Prezzo recounted how the incident unfolded without him realizing he had suffered a seizure.

“I did not know I had a seizure; thank God for that. Nilikuwa nafanya interview alafu nikaanguka. I was fighting for my life,” he said.

When he regained consciousness, Prezzo found comedian and digital creator, 2Mbili, beside him, handing back his watch and smartphone.

He later learned that 2Mbili had acted swiftly to protect his privacy, covering him with a banner to stop the crowd from recording.

“Wakati nilikuwa kwa hiyo seizure… 2Mbili alikuwa anakataza watu kurecord then akachukua ile banner akanifunika ndio watu wasirecord,” he explained.

Prezzo recalled noticing people’s worried expressions afterward, even feeling pain in his mouth from biting himself during the seizure.

The rapper criticized some attendees for seeking content rather than showing empathy.

“People felt nothing; wengine walikuwa wanatafuta content with that,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST