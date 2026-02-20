A resident of Kisumu’s Polyview Estate raises an alarm over rising insecurity - See what thugs did to a neighbour’s car (PHOTO)







Friday, February 20, 2026 - Concerns are growing over rising insecurity in Kisumu’s Polyview Estate after a resident took to social media to highlight a troubling incident involving a neighbour’s vehicle.

In a post that has since gained attention online, the frustrated resident lamented what she described as alarming insecurity in the area.

According to her, her neighbour woke up early to prepare to take children to school, only to discover that the car’s tyres and rims had been stolen overnight.

“You wake up to drop your kids to school then boom, no tyres and even the rims are gone,” she wrote, expressing disbelief over the incident.

The resident also called on landlords to invest in proper and secure parking spaces, arguing that tenants deserve a safe environment.

