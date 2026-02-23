SARAH MTALII sparks reactions with bold advice to women in toxic marriages after finalizing divorce with SIMON KABU - “Kama wewe si wa sharing, oga, rudi soko”

Monday, February 23,
2026 - Outspoken businesswoman, Sarah
Mtalii, has once again stirred conversation online after
sharing a powerful message aimed at women enduring toxic marriages.
In a candid video posted on her official Instagram account
on Monday, February 23rd, 2026, Sarah opened up about the emotional
toll many women silently carry - and why choosing yourself is the ultimate act
of courage.
Addressing her followers with raw honesty, she sympathized
with women navigating painful relationships while urging them not to lose their
identity.
“If you are in a toxic
marriage, poleni sana lakini jiamni, jipende na jibambe,”
she said.
Sarah stressed that when a partner decides to bring someone else into the relationship, women must guard their peace instead of sinking into emotional despair.
“This is somebody else’s decision, and they have decided they are going to accommodate somebody else in their life,” she explained.
She added that as long as there is no violence or intrusion,
women should prioritise their mental well-being.
“As long as they have
not come to your space, as long as huyo mtu aletwi kwako, huchapwi vita, you
should do better than taking your life or going into depression.”
Fresh from finalising her divorce from businessman Simon
Kabu, Sarah encouraged women who do not believe in polygamy to make empowered
choices.
“Kama wewe si wa
sharing, oga, rudi soko…
know how you will start loving yourself and move, and how you are going to show
up for your children, yourself and your career or business otherwise.”
She also warned against silent suffering, urging women to
reject emotional breakdowns caused by toxic environments.
“Hii story ya kusoak
in tears, crying day and night, na tukikupata mortuary ama ukikunywa
antidepressant as a married woman, we will beat you proper,” she said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments