CCTV footage captures a LADY scalding her boyfriend with hot water, leaving him with serious injuries before fleeing - She also stole Ksh 318,000 from him







Monday, February 23, 2026 - Police are pursuing a 21-year-old woman identified as Gladwell Kangai, who is accused of scalding her boyfriend with hot water following a domestic dispute.

The shocking incident reportedly occurred on February 13th, just a day before Valentine’s Day.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Steve, fell asleep while watching TV, unaware that his girlfriend was planning to harm him.

CCTV footage from his rented apartment shows the suspect hurriedly leaving the premises moments after the incident.

Steve was left with serious burn injuries and is said to be receiving treatment.

In addition to the vicious assault, Gladwell is also accused of stealing Steve’s mobile phone and transferring Ksh 318,000 from his bank account before fleeing.

Detectives have since launched a manhunt for the suspect as investigations into the incident continue.

Watch the footage via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST