RUTO’s Government removes embarrassing ‘bucket seats’ at Raila Odinga International Stadium after public uproar - To be replaced by modern foldable seats (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - The Government has bowed to public pressure after Kenyans launched a scathing online campaign against the infamous “bakuli” seats at the Raila Odinga International Stadium, formerly Talanta.

Images of the green, non-foldable plastic chairs sparked outrage, with critics dismissing them as outdated, uncomfortable, and unworthy of a multi-billion shilling AFCON 2027 venue.

President William Ruto toured the stadium on February 7, 2026, where he addressed the backlash directly.

“They were busy treating doubts… Now look, see for yourselves, Talanta Stadium is right here. Hii ni noma sana, mtapenda,” he told critics, insisting the project remains on track.

Insiders reveal that a high-level inspection triggered the U-turn, with directives to ensure the facility meets Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards.

The bucket seats will now be replaced with sleek foldable seats - the global benchmark for modern arenas.

These not only improve legroom and movement but also promise easier maintenance and a polished, futuristic look.

With the pitch and main structure already complete, the stadium is reportedly 80% finished and sprinting towards its handover deadline ahead of the AFCON 2027.

