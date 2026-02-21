Paralympic Sprinter Samson Ojuka Clinches Silver with Backing from Odibets





Kenyan Paralympic sprinter Samson Ojuka delivered an impressive performance on the international stage after securing a Silver medal in the 100m and a Bronze medal in the 200m at the Fazza International Grand Prix.

Representing Kenya against a field of elite Paralympic athletes from across the world, Ojuka demonstrated significant growth in speed, race execution, and championship composure.

His Silver medal finish in the 100m was particularly notable, confirming his steady progression toward gold-medal standards ahead of major international competitions later in the season.

The highly competitive 100m final saw Ojuka execute a strong start, transition smoothly through acceleration, and maintain competitive top-end speed to secure second place. In the 200m, he showcased improved speed endurance and tactical discipline, earning Bronze after a controlled bend phase and a powerful finishing drive.

Speaking after the event, Ojuka attributed much of his success to the support of his sponsor, Odibets, whose financial backing made his participation possible.

“Odibets fully facilitated my international travel, accommodation, and logistics during the competition period. Their support allowed me to focus entirely on preparation, recovery, and performance. These medals are a reflection of that belief and investment,” Ojuka said.

The Fazza International Grand Prix is regarded as one of the premier international Para-athletics competitions and serves as an important qualification and benchmarking platform for major championships. Ojuka’s podium finishes position him strongly in international rankings and signal readiness for higher podium targets.

With the Morocco Grand Prix scheduled for April, Ojuka has now set his sights on converting Silver into Gold. The competition will serve as a key performance test as he builds toward a major championship campaign, including the Commonwealth Games, where he aims to deliver a career-defining performance for Kenya.

Performance analysis from the Fazza meet highlighted improvements in acceleration, competitive composure, and consistency across events. However, Ojuka has identified key technical areas for refinement, including final-phase speed maintenance in the 100m and enhanced speed endurance in the 200m.

As the 2026 season gathers momentum, Ojuka remains focused on achieving personal best times, securing major championship medals, and elevating Kenya’s representation in Para-athletics on the global stage.

With structured training, disciplined preparation, and continued partnership with Odibets, the foundation has been laid. The focus now shifts to gold.