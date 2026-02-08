RUTO’s Government confirms intervention after disturbing video captured Kenyan housegirl being assaulted in Turkey - “She is now safe” (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 07, 2026 - The Government has confirmed that the Kenyan housegirl caught in a viral video>>> being assaulted in Turkey is now safe.

In a statement on Friday, February 6th, Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roselyne Njogu said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acted immediately upon receiving details of the incident on February 4th, 2026.

“I’d like to confirm that the Kenya Embassy in Ankara, upon receiving this info of this assault on 4th Feb 2026, immediately swung into action to assist our national,” Njogu stated.

The victim, who had been working as a house help, was allegedly assaulted by her employer after demanding unpaid wages.

Njogu confirmed that the woman received medical care, was paid her full salary along with outstanding arrears, and was supported in pursuing legal assistance.

“She is now safe. Thank you to the Kenyan Embassy in Ankara and the State Department for Diaspora Affairs for your service to Kenyans,” she added.

Njogu urged Kenyans in the diaspora to report cases of distress through official channels, highlighting the availability of a 24‑hour response centre.

The incident mirrors previous cases involving Kenyan domestic workers overseas, particularly in the Middle East and parts of Europe, where reports of assault, withheld wages, and confiscated passports have surfaced.

A recent New York Times investigation revealed that some Kenyan politicians were allegedly running employment agencies to profit from sending workers abroad, despite widespread abuse.

This disturbing video of a Kenyan house girl in Turkey being beaten like a dog by her employer after they refused to pay her, has left me wondering why have @MusaliaMudavadi,@SingoeiAKorir,@roselinenjogu and @DrAlfredMutua neglected Kenyans working abroad? pic.twitter.com/TPQhDDKgQE — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) February 5, 2026

