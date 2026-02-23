Aerial view of Governor SUSAN KIHIKA’s newly built lavish apartments in Loresho as critics accuse her of massive looting (PHOTO)







Monday, February 23, 2026 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika is facing public scrutiny after launching multi-million shilling apartments in the upscale Loresho neighbourhood in Nairobi.

The discussion was sparked by a social media user who shared an aerial photo of the newly built, high-end residential apartments.

In the post, the user questioned the source of funds used to finance the development, prompting heated debate online.

Loresho is one of Nairobi’s most affluent suburbs, known for exclusive residences and premium real estate projects.

Governor Kihika has previously faced accusations from critics who allege misuse of public resources, claims she has consistently denied.

The latest development has further fueled speculation among her political opponents and sections of the public.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has in the past publicly accused Kihika’s husband, businessman Sam Mburu, of being linked to powerful state cartels involved in questionable dealings.

Below is an aerial view of the lavish apartments.

