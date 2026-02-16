Was NJUGUSH hinting at cracks in his marriage in this VIDEO with his wife CELESTINE NDINDA amid their marriage collapsing over infidelity?







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Days after reports surfaced that the high-profile marriage between comedian Njugush and his wife, Celestine Ndinda, has allegedly collapsed amid infidelity claims, an old video of the couple has resurfaced online - and netizens are now reading between the lines.

In the clip, Njugush passionately discusses the frustrations men face in marriage, painting a picture of husbands who feel suffocated at home.

He lamented how wives and children often “hog the TV with endless telenovelas,” leaving men with little choice but to spend more time away from the house.

Njugush went further, suggesting that this is why many men build beautiful homes yet rarely spend time in them.

When Celestine asked why men don’t voice such frustrations, Njugush replied that most men prefer to live with the consequences quietly, unlike women who would never tolerate similar situations.

While the exchange could easily be dismissed as lighthearted couple banter, the resurfaced video has taken on new meaning in light of recent allegations.

Reports claim that Njugush has moved out of their family home in Ruiru after discovering Celestine was cheating with her nail technician.

The couple, long admired as Kenya’s ultimate celebrity power duo, had consistently portrayed a picture-perfect relationship filled with public displays of affection and playful social media moments.

Now, the old video has added fuel to speculation, with fans wondering if Njugush was indirectly hinting at cracks in their marriage.

Neither Njugush nor Celestine has publicly addressed the swirling rumors, leaving fans and followers to piece together the puzzle from past clips and current gossip.

Watch the video>>> below

