“Avoid Being Fat” - KIKUYU woman says and showcases stunning weight loss transformation (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - A Kikuyu woman has impressed netizens after sharing her remarkable body transformation and encouraging her followers to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

In a post that has since gone viral, she revealed that before losing weight, she felt tired and looked “30 years older” than her actual age.

After struggling with weight challenges for some time, she decided to embark on a fitness journey focused on improving her overall health and confidence.

Through consistent effort, lifestyle changes, and commitment to her goals, she achieved a transformation that has now inspired many online.

Social media users flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages, with some asking for tips on how she managed to stay disciplined throughout her journey.

Her story adds to the growing number of Kenyans openly sharing personal fitness transformations to motivate others to prioritize their health and well-being.

Check out her post.





