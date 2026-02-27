'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NENE LEAKES seen kissing a Memphis lawyer at a basketball game







Friday, February 27, 2026 - NeNe Leakes has gone public with a new relationship, stepping out with attorney Arthur Horne III at a Memphis Grizzlies game on Wednesday night, February 25.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star leaving the arena with Horne, who leans in to kiss her as they walk out together. Earlier in the evening, the pair were seated courtside, appearing affectionate and closely engaged throughout the game.





Witnesses said the two were “hugged up” and “really touchy-feely,” suggesting the outing was more than casual. Horne III is based in Memphis, where he runs his own law firm focusing on criminal defense and personal injury cases.

NeNe’s love life has long drawn public attention. She was married to Gregg Leakes from 1997 to 2011, and the couple remarried in 2013. They remained together until Gregg’s death from colon cancer in September 2021.





After Gregg’s passing, NeNe began dating fashion entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh later that year. The relationship was marked by legal controversy involving Sioh’s estranged wife, and in 2023 NeNe confirmed they had taken a break, though reconciliation rumors later circulated.

The reality star is also set to appear on Bravo’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, where she is expected to make a notable appearance, though not as a full-time cast member. Representatives for NeNe Leakes and Arthur Horne III have not publicly commented on the relationship.