Moment ground collapses and cars fall into sinkhole on expressway (VIDEO)







Friday, February 27, 2026 - Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment the ground collapsed on a busy intersection in south-central Omaha, Nebraska, swallowing up two vehicles.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, February 24, when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck waiting at a traffic light dropped into a sinkhole which appeared as the pavement under them suddenly gave way.

Neither driver was injured, police said.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the sinkhole on his own, then joined other bystanders who helped the SUV driver out of the hole, police said.





“We are grateful to them for jumping into action and quickly providing help,” Officer Sarah Martier, an Omaha police spokesperson, said in a statement.

Omaha Public Works indicates on its website that the sinkhole was the result of a water main break.

See the video below.