NTV presenter, FRIDAH MWAKA, reveals how politicians lured her with expensive gifts during her prime - A politician offered to buy her a car worth Ksh 2.5 million (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Renowned TV presenter, Fridah Mwaka, has opened up about her past encounters with politicians, revealing that some attempted to lure her with expensive gifts at the height of her media career.

Speaking in an interview with comedian and content creator, Oga Obinna, Fridah recounted an incident that occurred while she was working at KTN.

She revealed that at the time, she did not own a car and mostly relied on Uber rides to commute to work.

One day, as she was headed to read the news, a politician who was close to her reportedly spotted her being rained on along Mombasa Road.

According to Fridah, the politician later reached out and asked if they could meet on her off day.

She agreed, and they met on a Monday.

“He took me to a car yard and told me to choose a car worth Ksh 2.5 million,” she disclosed.

Despite admitting that the offer was tempting, especially since she did not have a car at the time, Fridah says she turned it down.

“It was very tempting since I didn’t have a car at the time,” she said.

She further revealed that another politician had offered to buy her a house, an offer she also declined.

Looking back, Fridah admitted that she may have been naïve at the time, but maintained that she chose to protect her dignity over material gain.

"Kuna mwanasiasa mwanaume alitaka kuninunulia gari, alinipeleka kwa car yard nikakataa. Mwingine alitaka kuninunulia gari pia nikakataa."~Fridah Mwaka reveals. pic.twitter.com/GrEOFfZmTK — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) February 23, 2026

