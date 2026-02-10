Prophet DAVID OWUOR addresses alleged viral WhatsApp conversation with God after damning expose







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - The Ministry of Repentance and Holiness has issued a firm statement following the circulation of a viral image on social media that allegedly depicts Prophet David Owuor engaging in a WhatsApp conversation with God.

In the statement released on Tuesday, February 10th, the ministry dismissed the claim as a complete fabrication, warning the public against being misled by false and malicious content.

“It has come to our attention that a fabricated image is circulating on social media, falsely alleging that Prophet Dr. Owuor engages in WhatsApp communication with GOD.”

“This claim is entirely false, baseless, and malicious,” the statement read.

The ministry emphasized that Prophet Owuor has never suggested or displayed any such communication, describing the viral image as a deliberate attempt to ridicule the Christian faith and distract believers from the central message of repentance and holiness.

“Prophet Dr. Owuor has never made, displayed, or alluded to any such communication.”

“The circulating material is a deliberate fabrication intended to mislead the public, ridicule the Christian faith, and distract from the central message of repentance, holiness, and preparation for the coming of the Messiah,” the statement added.

Members of the public were urged to disregard the false narrative, refrain from sharing it, and avoid amplifying misleading content.

This comes after a local media house aired an expose on Prophet Owuor’s alleged miracle healings.





