DRAMA as a furious baby mama confronts her deadbeat baby daddy and shames him in public - This guy impregnated a drama queen (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Locals in one of the city estates were treated to a dramatic showdown after a furious mother confronted her baby daddy, accusing him of absconding parental responsibilities.

In a viral video, the woman is seen confronting the man, holding him accountable for allegedly abandoning their child and refusing to provide support.

Onlookers tried to calm the situation, but the confrontation only escalated.

In the video, the woman is heard yelling at the man, claiming that she had exhausted all avenues to make him take care of their child, including seeking assistance from FIDA (Federation of Women Lawyers).

“Lea mtoto wako ndio ujue,” she shouted after one of the lookers accused her of creating too much drama.

“Ulikua akinipea mimba. Ukiona amenyamaza si mjinga. Nimeenda hata FIDA. Shukuru Mungu hujazalisha mimi,” she further added, expressing frustration as the drama continued.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over single motherhood in Kenya, with many young women left to raise children without the involvement of their fathers.

Watch the video>>>

