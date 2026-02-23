Popular rapper TOXIC LYRIKALI attacked in Kiamaiko as street beef with BURUKLYN BOYZ escalates (VIDEO)







Monday, February 23, 2026 - Popular Kenyan rapper, Toxic Lyrikali, was attacked by a group of goons in Kiamaiko on Sunday evening, in an incident that is being linked to the rising tensions within the local drill music scene.

According to reports circulating online, the rapper was accosted by a large group of individuals, beaten and his vehicle vandalized during the confrontation.

A video shared on social media shows a chaotic scene, with a crowd surrounding a car believed to belong to the artist.

The attack is being linked by online sources to the ongoing street beef between Toxic Lyrikali and the viral rap group, Buruklyn Boyz.

The two camps have been exchanging lyrical jabs, fueling tensions among their fan bases.

Watch the video>>> below

Kenyan rapper Toxic Lyrikali was attacked by a large group of people in Kiamaiko last evening. Reports are linking the attack to a group of drill musicians known as the Buruklyn Boyz. pic.twitter.com/iUA27IHxJR — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST