A fake beggar busted in Nairobi CBD and forced to stand up as GEOFFREY MOSIRIA exposes a notorious cartel running the syndicate (VIDEO)







Monday, February 23, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded in Nairobi’s Central Business District after a fake beggar was confronted and forced to stand, exposing what Geoffrey Mosiria now claims is a well-organized syndicate exploiting public sympathy for financial gain.

Taking to his X account, Mosiria cautioned Kenyans against assuming that everyone begging on the streets is genuinely in need.

According to him, some individuals are operating under organized networks whose primary objective is to exploit the kindness of well-meaning members of the public.

“Not everyone you see begging on our streets is genuine. Some are operating in organized groups whose sole aim is to exploit public sympathy for money,” Mosiria stated.

He claimed that the ruthless cartels recruit children and coach them.

According to Mosiria, the children spend long hours on the streets collecting money from unsuspecting well-wishers, only to surrender the cash to handlers who closely monitor them.

He alleged that after a full day of begging, the children are sometimes left with as little as Ksh 300, and in some cases, nothing at all, regardless of how much money they collected.

Mosiria vowed that authorities and relevant agencies will intensify efforts to rescue affected children.

Watch the video>>> of the fake beggar, who was busted in Nairobi CBD.

