Popular Life Coach, BENJAMIN ZULU, warns men against marrying women who have never paid their own rent







Saturday, February 07, 2026 - Popular Kenyan life coach, Benjamin Zulu, has stirred reactions on social media after cautioning men against marrying women who have never shouldered the responsibility of paying their own rent or bills.

Speaking in an Instagram video on Saturday, February 7th, 2026, Zulu argued that women who have lived entirely under parental care may struggle to appreciate the pressures of adult life.

He warned that such situations often create unnecessary tension in marriage, as these women may not fully grasp the challenges of managing finances and household obligations.

“I don’t encourage men to marry girls from their mother’s houses.”

“She’ll never understand rent.”

“Get a girl who has paid rent, someone who knows what it means to handle pressure and responsibilities,” he declared.

Zulu explained that financial independence equips women with resilience and maturity, making them better partners.

He noted that women who have managed their own bills understand the unpredictability of life - such as delayed payments or logistical hiccups - and are less likely to pressure their spouses over minor issues.

“Payments can delay even when you’ve done everything right.”

“A woman who has experienced that won’t pressure you unnecessarily over small matters like outings or parties,” he added.

He urged men to look beyond charm or social qualities when choosing a partner, and instead consider practical skills and lived experience.

