Media personality CIRU MURIUKI explains why ‘mannerless’ women often succeed in life - “Don’t wait for permission”







Saturday, February 07, 2026 - Media personality, Ciru Muriuki, has sparked a bold conversation online after challenging the long‑held belief that politeness and agreeableness guarantee success for women.

Speaking in an Instagram video on Saturday, February 7th, 2026, Ciru said society has conditioned women to believe that being “well‑behaved” will eventually earn them rewards.

“We’ve been sold lies our whole lives,” she declared.

“We’ve been told that if we are well‑behaved, polite, and agreeable, the patriarchy will reward us.”

“That is not true. It doesn’t always work that way.”

Ciru explained that she has seen many women follow these rules only to remain stuck, while those who thrive are often audacious, bold and unafraid to challenge norms.

“The women I see getting what they want are often the ones who refuse to be mannerly.”

“Don’t wait for permission, be disagreeable if you must, and act boldly,” she advised.

She clarified that boldness does not mean recklessness, but rather trusting one’s instincts, taking initiative and stepping up even when it defies expectations.”

Ciru also tackled the stereotype that older, unmarried women are bitter.”

“People say women get bitter if they are older and not married.”

“But the truth is, we’re angry because we’ve seen the lies we’ve been told all our lives,” she said, adding that this anger is awareness, not bitterness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST