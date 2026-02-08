Media personality CIRU MURIUKI explains why ‘mannerless’ women often succeed in life - “Don’t wait for permission”

Saturday, February
07, 2026 - Media personality, Ciru Muriuki, has sparked a bold conversation
online after challenging the long‑held belief that politeness and agreeableness
guarantee success for women.
Speaking in an Instagram video on Saturday, February 7th,
2026, Ciru said society has conditioned women to believe that being “well‑behaved”
will eventually earn them rewards.
“We’ve been sold lies our whole lives,” she declared.
“We’ve been told that if we are well‑behaved, polite, and
agreeable, the patriarchy will reward us.”
“That is not true. It doesn’t always work that way.”
Ciru explained that she has seen many women follow these
rules only to remain stuck, while those who thrive are often audacious, bold
and unafraid to challenge norms.
“The women I see getting what they want are often the ones
who refuse to be mannerly.”
“Don’t wait for permission, be disagreeable if you must, and
act boldly,” she advised.
She clarified that boldness does not mean recklessness, but
rather trusting one’s instincts, taking initiative and stepping up even when it
defies expectations.”
Ciru also tackled the stereotype that older, unmarried women
are bitter.”
“People say women get bitter if they are older and not
married.”
“But the truth is, we’re angry because we’ve seen the lies
we’ve been told all our lives,” she said, adding that this anger is awareness,
not bitterness.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
