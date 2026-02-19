Police hunt for two women who drugged a 74-year-old granny after withdrawing money from Equity Bank, CCTV captures faces







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - Police in Nyeri have launched investigations into an alleged drugging and fraud incident involving a 74-year-old woman who was reportedly targeted shortly after withdrawing money from Equity Bank.

According to a report filed at Nyeri Police Station under OB No. 44, the elderly victim had withdrawn cash from Equity Bank along Kimathi Street when she was approached by two women.

The suspects greeted her and, in the process, exposed her to a suspected stupefying substance.

Moments later, the woman reportedly became disoriented.

It is alleged that the two suspects led her to a waiting vehicle where she was coerced into surrendering her cash, ATM card and PIN.

Investigators say several transactions were subsequently carried out using the victim’s bank details.

These reportedly include withdrawals at the Equity Bank ATM at Nyeri Branch (Nyeri 1 lobby), transactions at an Equity agent near Nyahururu Stage, and purchases worth KSh 18,000 at Magunas Supermarket in Nyeri.

CCTV footage from Magunas Supermarket captured images of two women who are now considered persons of interest in the ongoing investigation.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may recognize the individuals or have any information that could assist with the case to contact Nyeri Police Station or DCI Nyeri and quote OB No. 44.

The Kenyan DAILY POST