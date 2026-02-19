A delivery rider stabbed and robbed by boda boda goons hired for RUTO’s Nairobi tour (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - A delivery rider was stabbed and robbed by boda boda goons who were hired to attend President William Ruto’s tour across Nairobi on Wednesday.

According to reports, the attackers not only stole the rider’s phone, which he uses for his online business, but also took cash intended for stock purchases.

The victim sustained a stab wound on his thigh during the attack.

Eyewitnesses claim that the same group of boda boda goons was linked to multiple thefts across the city during the tour.

See photos of the victim.

