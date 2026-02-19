A delivery rider stabbed and robbed by boda boda goons hired for RUTO’s Nairobi tour (PHOTOs)

Thursday, February
19, 2026 - A delivery rider was stabbed and robbed by boda boda goons who
were hired to attend President William Ruto’s tour across Nairobi on Wednesday.
According to reports, the attackers not only stole the
rider’s phone, which he uses for his online business, but also took cash
intended for stock purchases.
The victim sustained a stab wound on his thigh during the
attack.
Eyewitnesses claim that the same group of boda boda goons
was linked to multiple thefts across the city during the tour.
