PHOTOs! Netizens unmask JAMES MURAGURO, the man caught having “MECHI” with married woman, WANZA, in her matrimonial bed! Shame on you!!







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Drama has unfolded online after an X user was exposed for engaging in an affair with a married woman identified as Wanza.

James Muraguro, who uses the handle JayteeMuro on X, was caught red-handed by Wanza’s husband inside their matrimonial home.

Reports circulating online claim the two were discovered together in the couple’s bedroom.

The allegations came to light after a woman said to be Wanza’s friend went on a rant online, accusing her of betrayal and revealing details of how the two were busted.

Muraguro has restricted access to his X account, following the online storm.

Social media users, particularly men, have criticized Muro’s act, terming it disrespectful to the husband and condemning the incident.

Read the full thread below

On 6th July 2024, Wanza called me. She had been caught cheating with JT by hwr husband. She told me she was stranded in Kiambu Road and needed a place to crash for a few hours as things cooled down. I was out of the country and my brother has my house keys. — Miss.Understood (@Opiyow) February 21, 2026

