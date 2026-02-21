PHOTOs! Githurai 45 LADY who offered massage services found murdered in her house! Neighbours say different men frequented her house







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder of Monicah Nyambura, a middle-aged woman who was found dead inside her house in Githurai 45.

According to preliminary reports, neighbours became suspicious after a foul smell began emanating from her house.

Concerned residents alerted the caretaker, who then reported the matter to the area chief and local police.

Police officers later broke into the house, where they discovered her lifeless body lying inside.

A neighbour who witnessed the scene claimed that Monicah had a visible injury on her forehead, believed to have been inflicted during a violent assault.

Monicah was popular on Facebook, where she advertised massage services.

It is believed she hosted clients at her rented house.

One neighbour said different men were frequently seen visiting her home.

“We used to see different men coming in and out of her house,” the neighbour said, describing her as jovial and friendly.

In one of the social media posts, a man is seen praising her after receiving her massage services.

Her body was moved to the mortuary as detectives intensify investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and track down those responsible.





