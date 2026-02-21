Alarm raised as 3 LADIES are killed in a month within Zimmerman and Githurai 45, the latest being MONICAH, a massage LADY - Is there a serial killer on the prowl?







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Fear and anxiety have gripped residents of Zimmerman and Githurai 45 following the shocking deaths of three women within a span of just one month, in what locals describe as disturbing and mysterious circumstances.

According to concerned residents, the first incident involved a woman who was killed, her body dismembered and stuffed into a Nigerian carrier bag.

In a separate incident, another woman was reportedly killed in an area identified by locals as Toezi.

Details surrounding the circumstances of her death remain unclear, but residents say the similarities in the pattern of targeting women have raised serious concern.

The latest victim, identified as Monicah, is said to have been operating a massage business from her rented house.

It is believed that she hosted a client at her residence before she was brutally murdered.

The string of killings has sparked speculation among residents, with some questioning whether a serial killer could be targeting women in the two neighborhoods.

Women living in Zimmerman and Githurai 45 have been urged to exercise extra caution, particularly when hosting unknown individuals in their homes.

Rest in peace Monicah.

The Kenyan DAILY POST