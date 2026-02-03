Pastor KANYARI’s teenage daughter, SKY, wows netizens with impressive dance moves, Sparks debate online (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - Sky Victor, the daughter of controversial city preacher Pastor Victor Kanyari, has caught the attention of social media users after showcasing her impressive dancing skills in a lively video shared online.

In the short clip, Sky confidently pulls off energetic and well-coordinated dance moves, displaying remarkable talent that quickly impressed many viewers.

Several netizens flooded the comment section with compliments, applauding her confidence and stage presence, with some predicting a bright future for her in the creative industry if she chooses to pursue it.

However, the video also sparked mixed reactions, with a section of social media users expressing concern over her growing exposure online.

Critics argued that she should be shielded from too much public attention and suggested that her family limits her presence on social platforms.

Watch the video>>> below

Sky Victor Kanyari Flaunts Her Dancing Skills pic.twitter.com/azddcOY2G1 — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) February 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST