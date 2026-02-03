Pastor KANYARI reacts after his daughter SKY demands Ksh 300,000 to furnish her bedroom - “You Don’t Want Depression”

Tuesday, February 03,
2026 - Controversial City preacher, Victor Kanyari, has once again captured
attention online after promising to give his children anything they desire.
The Salvation Healing Ministry founder made the bold pledge
during a shopping spree with his two children, Sky Victor and Danny, in a video
shared on his social media platforms on Monday, February 2nd, 2026.
The clip shows Kanyari pushing a trolley stacked with items
while holding a lengthy receipt, engaging his daughter Sky in a lively
conversation.
Sky confidently requested Ksh300,000 to transform her
bedroom into a personalized haven.
She explained that the funds will cover décor ranging from
blankets and flowers to mirrors, presenting her father with photos of the dream
setup she envisioned.
“Ooh, you want something like this and it will cost three
hundred thousand?” Kanyari remarked, hinting that he was open to fulfilling the
request.
Sky added that the makeover will lift her spirits, quipping,
“You don’t want depression,” as her father listened attentively.
Known for his online antics, Kanyari often shares family
moments, with Sky also building her own digital footprint.
However, her growing visibility has sparked mixed reactions,
with some praising her confidence while others caution that she should stay off
social media until adulthood.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
