Pastor KANYARI reacts after his daughter SKY demands Ksh 300,000 to furnish her bedroom - “You Don’t Want Depression”







Tuesday, February 03, 2026 - Controversial City preacher, Victor Kanyari, has once again captured attention online after promising to give his children anything they desire.

The Salvation Healing Ministry founder made the bold pledge during a shopping spree with his two children, Sky Victor and Danny, in a video shared on his social media platforms on Monday, February 2nd, 2026.

The clip shows Kanyari pushing a trolley stacked with items while holding a lengthy receipt, engaging his daughter Sky in a lively conversation.

Sky confidently requested Ksh300,000 to transform her bedroom into a personalized haven.

She explained that the funds will cover décor ranging from blankets and flowers to mirrors, presenting her father with photos of the dream setup she envisioned.

“Ooh, you want something like this and it will cost three hundred thousand?” Kanyari remarked, hinting that he was open to fulfilling the request.

Sky added that the makeover will lift her spirits, quipping, “You don’t want depression,” as her father listened attentively.

Known for his online antics, Kanyari often shares family moments, with Sky also building her own digital footprint.

However, her growing visibility has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising her confidence while others caution that she should stay off social media until adulthood.

The Kenyan DAILY POST