Pastor KANYARI's cryptic post after MOSIRIA distanced himself from MARION NAIPEI sparks speculation - "Paka ya msituni ni ya msituni"







Thursday, February 05, 2026 - Salvation Healing Ministry’s Prophet Victor Kanyari and Geoffrey Mosiria have ignited fresh speculation online after sharing cryptic social media posts that left netizens guessing.

Mosiria was the first to speak out, announcing that he was stepping back from a matter he had previously intervened in.

In his February 5th, 2026 post, he likened his withdrawal to Pontius Pilate washing his hands.

“Jameni mimi niliosha mikono zangu kitambo kama Pontius Pilate!” he wrote, before directing all inquiries to Prophet Kanyari.

“Maswali zote na tags should now be directed to Prophet Kanyari. He’s in charge. Acha nimeze Brufen nilale ama vipi majamaa?”

Mosiria was referring to Marion Naipei, the lady he had defended after her embarrassing videos went viral online.

He directed any questions about her to Kanyari.

Marion has been working at Kanyari’s church after her controversial videos went viral, claiming that she had turned over a new leaf and was now born again.

But from Kanyari’s cryptic post, it seems she may have gone back to her old ways.

Hours later, Kanyari deepened the mystery with his own analogy, comparing the situation to a wild cat that cannot be domesticated.

“Paka ya msituni ni ya msituni rudi msituni nimechoka…” he wrote, loosely translating to: “A wild cat belongs to the wild; go back to the wild. I am tired.”

Mosiria quickly responded, asking, “Kwani imerudi msituni tena!” (Has the cat gone back to the wild again!), fueling speculation among netizens.

