I Prefer men without parents - Kenyan TV host, LAURA MBATHA, opens up why she prefers dating orphans!







Thursday, February 04, 2026 - Kenyan TV host, Laura Mbatha, has stirred conversation online after candidly revealing her unusual dating preference: she prefers men without parents.

Speaking during a lively YouTube chat with fellow media personality, Kwambox, on February 4th, 2026, Mbatha didn’t hesitate when asked about her ideal partner.

“I prefer my men without parents,” she said.

When Kwambox probed further with, “Do you like orphans?”

She responded, “Yeah, that is my ideal man. Yeah. That is my ideal,”

Her reasoning, she explained, is tied to age and independence.

According to Mbatha, men who still have parents should move out once they hit their late twenties.

“Like, if you have to have parents, then move out. Like maybe 28, 30. When you are 30 hapo, it is about time,” she emphasized.

The conversation quickly shifted to the broader issue of men living at home well into adulthood.

Kwambox argued that overstaying in the family house can create tension.

“I feel like there is an age you become a danger to your parents,” she said, citing extreme cases where conflicts have escalated tragically.

She also highlighted the double standards society places on men and women.

“For babes, I think you can live in your parents’ house for eternity,” Kwambox noted, adding that cultural roles have shifted and community values are being forgotten.

Kwambox further stressed that women are rarely raised to settle with men who still live with their mothers.

While acknowledging economic challenges, she insisted that independence is key. “Yangu ni 25. I have a rule,” she shared, explaining that moving out helps men truly experience manhood.

The candid exchange has sparked debate across social media, with fans weighing in on whether Mbatha’s preference is bold honesty or a controversial take on modern relationships.

