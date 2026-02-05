City fraudster MADOLLAR MAPESA accused of using stolen diplomatic vehicle to carry out criminal activities in Nairobi







Thursday, February 5, 2026 - City-fraudster Madollar Mapesa is under scrutiny over allegations that he has been using a suspected stolen diplomatic vehicle to carry out criminal activities across the city.

According to outspoken social media personality Francis Gaitho, Madollar stole the vehicle in November last year and has reportedly been using it ever since to facilitate various fraudulent and unlawful acts.

Sources claim that he frequently drives into petrol stations, fills up the tank, and speeds off without paying.

He is also accused of using the vehicle for late-night outings around the city.

The matter reportedly attracted the attention of international organizations, with both the United Nations and the World Bank said to have raised concerns after receiving complaints about the diplomatic vehicle being misused for criminal activities.

The case was subsequently reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Police Service (NPS) for action.

However, questions have emerged over the lack of enforcement, with allegations circulating that the suspect enjoys protection due to his perceived links to influential political figures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST