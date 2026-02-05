City fraudster MADOLLAR MAPESA accused of using stolen diplomatic vehicle to carry out criminal activities in Nairobi

Thursday, February 5,
2026 - City-fraudster Madollar
Mapesa is under scrutiny
over allegations that he has been using a suspected stolen diplomatic vehicle
to carry out criminal activities across the city.
According to outspoken social media personality Francis
Gaitho, Madollar stole the vehicle in November last year and has reportedly
been using it ever since to facilitate various fraudulent and unlawful acts.
Sources claim that he frequently drives into petrol
stations, fills up the tank, and speeds off without paying.
He is also accused of using the vehicle for late-night
outings around the city.
The matter reportedly attracted the attention of
international organizations, with both the United Nations and the World Bank said to
have raised concerns after receiving complaints about the diplomatic vehicle
being misused for criminal activities.
The case was subsequently reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations
(DCI) and the National
Police Service (NPS) for
action.
However, questions have emerged over the lack of enforcement, with allegations circulating that the suspect enjoys protection due to his perceived links to influential political figures.
