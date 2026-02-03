KIKUYU woman sentenced in the UK after security camera captured her attempting to set neighbour’s home on fire in revenge arson (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has been sentenced in the United Kingdom after a doorbell security camera captured her attempting to set her neighbour’s home on fire in what prosecutors described as a revenge attack.

Magdaline Wangeci appeared before a court in Ashford, Kent, where she admitted to throwing lit matches at her neighbour’s house while the family slept inside.

According to court proceedings, the incident occurred during heavy rain, which prevented the flames from igniting and potentially causing serious damage or injury.

Investigators relied on footage from a doorbell camera that recorded Wangeci approaching the property and tossing the burning matches towards the house.

Magistrates termed the act deliberate and dangerous, noting that it posed a significant risk to the occupants.

She was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months, meaning she will not serve jail time unless she commits another offence within that period.

The court also issued a five-year restraining order barring her from contacting or approaching the neighbour and ordered her to pay court costs.

Watch the video>>>

