Past VIDEO of President RUTO’s daughter, STEPHANIE, partying at a high end Nairobi Club amid tight security resurfaces online (WATCH)







Wednesday, February 04, 2026 - A resurfaced video of President Ruto’s daughter, Stephanie Ruto, enjoying herself at a high‑end Nairobi club has reignited chatter across social media.

Unlike her siblings Charlene and George, who are often spotted at public events, Stephanie usually keeps a low profile - making this clip all the more intriguing.

The footage, however, isn’t recent.

It was recorded back in late 2022 at the exclusive Summer House Nairobi, during a performance by Nigerian star Patoranking.

In the VIP section, Stephanie was seen laughing and dancing with friends under the watchful eye of tight security.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens speculated whether the video might have caused friction with her father, given his repeated warnings to Kenyan youth about the clubbing culture.

President Ruto is famously a teetotaler, so the idea of his children partying in spaces where alcohol flows freely has fueled debate.

Still, the clip has gone viral, sparking curiosity about the private lives of Kenya’s First Family.

Watch the video>>> below.

Stephanie Ruto (Ruto's daughter) dancing with friends in Patoranking Concert in a Nairobi VIP club under tight security. pic.twitter.com/f2x1AFr1Y5 — 𝗞 𝗔 𝗡 𝗚 𝗘 𝗧 𝗛 𝗘™🇰🇪 (@Realkangethe) February 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST