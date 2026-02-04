“Alikua Anataka KASUSU” - LADY accuses Kisii politician of attempting to take advantage of her while seeking a job, Says she fled and reported it to police







Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A young woman has come forward with serious allegations against Masige West Member of County Assembly (MCA), Jacob Baranga Bagaka, accusing him of attempting to take advantage of her while she was seeking employment.

The woman, identified as Diana Moraa, a trained P1 teacher, claims she approached the MCA for assistance in securing a teaching job.

According to her account, she attended interviews alongside other candidates and successfully passed.

However, she alleges that the MCA later asked her to visit his house under the pretext of “finalising the process.”

Trusting him, she reportedly went as instructed, believing it was part of the official recruitment procedure.

Moraa claims that once inside the house, the situation allegedly turned inappropriate, with the politician making unwanted advances towards her.

She says she managed to flee from the room before anything happened and immediately reported the matter to the police.

The complainant further claimed that the MCA has a pattern of preying on desperate job seekers.

Check out her post.





Photos of the rogue politician.

The Kenyan DAILY POST