“Alikua Anataka KASUSU” - LADY accuses Kisii politician of attempting to take advantage of her while seeking a job, Says she fled and reported it to police

Wednesday, February
4, 2026 - A young woman has come forward with serious allegations against
Masige West Member of County Assembly (MCA), Jacob Baranga Bagaka, accusing him of attempting to take
advantage of her while she was seeking employment.
The woman, identified as Diana Moraa, a trained P1 teacher, claims she approached the MCA
for assistance in securing a teaching job.
According to her account, she attended interviews alongside
other candidates and successfully passed.
However, she alleges that the MCA later asked her to visit
his house under the pretext of “finalising the process.”
Trusting him, she reportedly went as instructed, believing
it was part of the official recruitment procedure.
Moraa claims that once inside the house, the situation
allegedly turned inappropriate, with the politician making unwanted advances
towards her.
She says she managed to flee from the room before anything
happened and immediately reported the matter to the police.
The complainant further claimed that the MCA has a pattern
of preying on desperate job seekers.
